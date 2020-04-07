Peter Schmeichel gives blatant answer to David de Gea or Dean Henderson question

Manchester United goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel believes David de Gea is the clear frontrunner as the club's No 1 next season despite the emergence of Dean Henderson.
De Gea has endured an up and down time over the past two seasons, whilst Henderson has earned plaudits after two impressive seasons on loan with Sheffield United.
Henderson has kept 32 clean sheets in 72 appearances in all competitions for the Blades, helping them climb to seventh in the Premier League following their promotion from the Championship.
With Henderson performing superbly this year, there have been calls to name the 23-year-old as de Gea's successor at Old Trafford next season.
However, United legend Schmeichel insists that Henderson would not be first choice ahead of the Spaniard just yet.
Speaking on Instagram Live, the legendary goalkeeper, who won the Treble under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999, said:
Would anyone seriously consider not having David de Gea in goal and put Dean Henderson in now?
There's no doubt about Henderson's potential, but he's played one season at a club who has had an unbelievable run in the Premier League.
Henderson will need to show another season, like he's just come through, and then another one, and another one, in order to convince everyone that he is the right guy.
There's a really big difference between being the No 1 at Bramall Lane and being the No 1 at Old Trafford, a really big difference. Even just being a player at those two clubs.
I have seen a lot of guys come into Old Trafford with great reputations, goalscorers, and they haven't been able to do what they promised to do, with performances and talent. That's simply because the pressures at Old Trafford are different, just different, you know.
Just as an example, if Henderson makes a mistake - and I can only remember one he made against Liverpool - it's, "Oh yeah, but he's young and talented and blah blah blah", because he plays for Sheffield United. If he makes that mistake at Old Trafford, for Manchester United, then it's headlines and it's all week until he plays the next game, where they question his ability to be the No 1.
The pressures, the outside pressures, are so different. If you make a mistake playing for Sheffield United, well, fine, it's what happens, you're not expected to win every game. But you are when you're playing for the bigger clubs. So, let's see how he develops and keep an eye on him. But it's far too early.
So the question: De Gea or Henderson? There's really only one answer to that.