RB Leipzig brutally mock Tottenham over transfer target Dayot Upamecano

RB Leipzig have savagely mocked an optimistic supporter who suggested on Twitter that Dayot Upamecano could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur.
Upamecano has enjoyed an enthralling season for Leipzig, who were competing for the Bundesliga title before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.
Reports in Germany claim the 21-year-old is intent on leaving the German outfit in the summer in search of a new challenge.
With one year remaining on his contract and a reported release clause of just over £50 million, a lot of competition is expected to be available for his services this summer.
The French defender is reportedly on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham.
However, when it was put to Leipzig that Upamecano could be heading to North London, the Bundesliga side refused to entertain such a situation.
|Photo: @DieRotenBullen
Needless to say, the dig at their bitter rivals went down very well with Arsenal fans.
|Photo: Twitter