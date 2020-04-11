Zenit St Petersburg send Player of the Month trophy to Malcom by DRONE

With the Russian Premier League suspended and players having to remain at home, Zenit St Petersburg star Malcom has received his Player of the Month award in an unusual way.
The 23-year-old, who joined Zenit from Spanish giants Barcelona last August, has been voted as the club's Player of the Month for March following his impressive performances for the Russian Premier League leaders before the coronvarius brought football to a standstill.
The pandemic has put a stop to domestic action in the country, with nearly 12,000 confirmed cases, meaning players in the top division are forced to keep fit at home until action resumes.
Desperate times mean desperate measures for Zenit, who decided to use a pretty unconventional method to deliver the award to Malcom by drone.
In a video posted by Zenit, the Brazilian is shown filming himself walking towards his window, informing viewers that he had been instructed to look outside.
When Malcom opens his window and points the camera to outside, the drone is seen flying through Malcom's window and landing in his apartment.