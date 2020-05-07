Carlton Cole once completed England training with erection

Former West Ham United striker Carlton Cole has hilariously revealed he was once tricked into taking Viagra before a training session with the England national team.
Cole got called up for a friendly match against the Netherlands in 2009, and he will remember the way that his then England teammates treated him for the rest of his life.
Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Jermain Defoe, who was the main instigator of the prank, told the podcast Footballer's Guide to Football how him, Wayne Rooney and Shaun Wright-Philips made Cole take the Viagra.
Carlton was always smiley, happy and that, so we just thought, if you are going to get anyone, who would take it?
He just took it because he was thinking, "Oh yeah, vitamins, good for my body".
I was in stitches. It was the funniest thing. When we told him after... his face!
And there's nothing he could do. I thought, "You're going to have to deal with this for a few hours, my friend". Oh my God.
And Cole, who also participated in the podcast, had to train whilst dealing with the effects.
The stonker was there. I wasn't sexually aroused but it was just there.
I was the quickest person around that pitch - I had three legs.
Fortunately for Cole, then-England manager Fabio Capello never found out about the misdemeanour.