Friday, May 22, 2020

Jaap Stam of Reading gives out instructions to his players during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading at Molineux on March 13, 2018 in Wolverhampton, England
Photo: Gareth Copley/GETTY IMAGES

MLS side FC Cincinnati have had an awkward social media blunder after they made a hilarious photo mistake involving their new coach Jaap Stam.

Cincinnati, who were established in 2018 and finished bottom of the Eastern Conference in 2019, confirmed on Thursday that former Manchester United and AC Milan star Stam will be their new boss.

However in an amazing blunder, the photo they included with the announcement on Twitter was not Stam, but instead Ajax Amsterdam youth coach Tinus van Teunenbroek.

FC Cincinnati tweet Jaap Stam appointment accompanied by photo of someone who isn't Jaap Stam
Photo: @fccincinnati

After hundreds of people pointed out the error, red-faced Cincinnati deleted their original tweet and posted a new one.

FC Cincinnati tweet the correction of Jaap Stam appointment
Photo: @fccincinnati

Stam, who has previously had managerial spells at Reading, PEC Zwolle and Feyenoord Rotterdam, signed a two-year deal with Cincinnati.

