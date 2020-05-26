Marcus Rashford given special award for charity work during coronavirus crisis

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has received a special recognition award for his community fundraising efforts during the coronavirus lockdown.
The lockdown prompted Rashford to take it upon himself to try and help distribute food to children whose family can't afford them and who would normally rely on lunches provided by their schools.
The 22-year-old then launched a partnership with FareShare, the UK's largest charity for fighting hunger and food waste.
Rashford initially hoped to raise £100,000 and feed 400,000 children, but quickly surpassed those numbers and raised around £20 million before doubling his own personal donation to the campaign.
Such admirable efforts during an unprecedented time have now seen the England international presented with a special recognition award from the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.
|Photo: @MarcusRashford
Taking to social media, Rashford posted a picture of his award and dedicated it to everyone who has helped raise money in recent weeks.
Wouldn't normally share these types of things but this certificate is not just for me, it belongs to you all. Each and every one of you that has contributed the few £s you can, you've all made a huge difference.
2.8million children a week are receiving meals they otherwise wouldn't have during this lockdown because of YOUR help. I couldn't have done any of this without the help of you all and @fareshare.
To be recognised by my city is a great feeling. From being young I knew that if I ever got in a position that I could help I would and I'm so proud of what we've achieved so far. Thank you all, you're all superstars.
And we won't stop until children and their parents no longer have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. I appreciate you all, thank you to the High Sheriff of Greater Manchester.