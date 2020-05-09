'Most footballers don't have savings account'

Napoli winger Amin Younes believes there should be mechanisms put in place to protect footballers' finances.
In spite of being associated with a sport that generates huge amount of profits on a day-to-day basis, some footballers who've earned well during their playing career have ended up going broke due to some bad investments, gambling, messy divorces or other unnecessary spending.
Whilst some have done exceptionally well to recover from their debts, others still find themselves in the shackles of the monetary system.
And Younes claims that footballers must be educated on how to better take care of themselves off the field, with many looking to take advantage of the players' finances and lack of economic education.
Speaking to T-Online, the 26-year-old German international said:
We're trained to be ignorant, almost everything is taken away from us. All we can do ourselves is clean our boots. We don't have to deal with anything else.
For example, very few players know what a savings account is, not to mention the fact that almost no-one knows what they want to do after quitting football.
Not only mustn't players be squeezed like lemons for their talent, but they must also be helped on every level: sporting, human and financial.
Footballers earn a lot and are far removed from the real world. There are many who are left without any money after hanging up their boots. We're not taught anything.