Sol Campbell shares coronavirus conspiracy theory on Twitter

Former Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and England defender Sol Campbell has appeared to share a conspiracy theory that the coronavirus was designed to attack certain people.
Since the beginning of the outbreak, there have been numerous claims and rumours that the coronavirus, which has infected four million people across the world and resulted in the deaths of almost 300,000, was actually made in a lab.
There is no evidence for this claim, as explained by the World Health Organisation, with the virus looking likely to have originated in animals and was not produced in laboratory.
But that has not stopped Campbell from believing that the virus, that originated in the Wuhan region of China, was made deliberately and designed to target certain people.
At the time of writing, Britain is the second-worst hit country by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of deaths after the United States, with 31,587 fatalities. The death toll in the US stands at 80,037.
|Photo: @SolManOfficial
Campbell's tweet deeply upset social media users, with many pointing out the viewpoint has no scientific evidence to support it.
|Photo: Twitter