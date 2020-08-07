How to stop losing at playing slots

Do you find you lose more than you win when you're playing slots? If so, you're just the same as most other people (we're almost confident enough to say all other people) who play slots. click here. However, there are a few tips that can give you a better chance of success – although nothing is guaranteed.
It's always a good idea to have some kind of demo mode or at least a practice using a very small amount of money so you can get more of an idea of the kind of game you are playing. You wouldn't be very happy if you invested the maximum bet and then hated the actual game.
It would be terrible to find that you're in a bonus game, you've got a chance at winning a large jackpot, and you just have no idea what you're meant to do. You could miss out on life changing money because of this.
Therefore, try out the bonus features as much as you can – you can play them using just a small amount of money, you can read reviews, you might even find videos of other people playing them. It doesn't matter how you do it, but knowing how the games work is imperative to giving you a better chance of winning more money when you're playing online slots.
Choosing The Right Slot GameIf we start with the very basics of slots, you need to choose the right slot game to play if you want a better chance of winning. Slot games are not all the same, and they don't all offer the same odds, and this is what you need to consider. The RTP (return to player) percentage should be listed by all slot games, and checking this out is going to help you. It should be as high as you can find for the best chance of winning something back, and anything over 97 percent is a good game to play.
Know The Slot You're PlayingSomething that might contribute to losses sometimes is that those playing slots just don’t know what the games entail and they don't know how to play them. Most people just pick a game that looks entertaining (they might also check out the RTP but not always) and start playing without having any idea of what they are meant to be doing.
Take Advantage Of The Bonus FeaturesOn most slot games, it’s not the spinning reels that give you the most entertainment or the most chance of winning; it's the bonus features. This is where you can win the big bucks, and since they don't rely on luck quite as much as the main games do, there is a chance to actually do something here towards helping yourself be more successful.
