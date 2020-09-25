How Burger King made Stevenage most used team in FIFA 20 career mode

League Two side Stevenage became the most used team in FIFA 20 career mode thanks to a ingenious marketing campaign from fast food chain Burger King.
Burger King reportedly paid around £50,000 to sponsor the Hertfordshire outfit in the summer of 2019 in a move that no doubt raised an eyebrow or two.
Despite the club languishing at the bottom of the professional pyramid in England, Stevenage do make the cut in each edition of the video game FIFA.
That's where Burger King saw their chance for some unlikely exposure as they got their logo on Stevenage's jersey to ensure it also appeared in the EA Sports game.
A plan was then hatched to use FIFA 20, offering free Whoppers and chips in return for gamers completing in-game challenges, whilst playing as the The Boro.
Gamers, who were sometimes wearing official Stevenage shirts, would happily shared their clips online in return for food and free delivery.
A total of 25,000 goals were shared online across the week-long campaign and Stevenage went on to become the most used in FIFA's career mode.
And real-life Stevenage have sold out all of their shirts - priced at £42.99 a pop - for the first time in the club's history as a result of the ingenious marketing ploy.
The Stevenage x Burger King link up runs until the end of the 2020/21 campaign.