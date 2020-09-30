Eric Dier sprints off pitch for 'bathroom break' midway through game vs Chelsea

There was a bizarre moment on Tuesday when Eric Dier mysteriously disappeared from the pitch during Tottenham Hotspur's clash with Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.
In the second half of the game with Spurs trailing 1-0, Dier sprinted off the pitch and down the tunnel, only to be chased down the tunnel by his manager José Mourinho.
Shortly afterwards, the 26-year-old emerged from the tunnel and so did Mourinho much to the amusement of fans.
Explaining the situation after the game, Mourinho told Sky Sports:
He had to go! But I was just trying to put pressure on him to have him back for the rest of the game. He was a great example for everybody playing these two matches.
Dier followed up on his manager's comments, clarifying his rather urgent situation.
After playing on Sunday and then tonight, it wasn't easy. Maybe that was one of the reasons I had to run off the pitch in the second half.
He [Mourinho] wasn't happy but there was nothing I could do about it really. Nature was calling! There was a chance when I wasn't on the pitch but thankfully they didn't score.
Spurs won the game on penalties after the game finished 1-1 in normal time, with Dier going on to score his side's first penalty in the shootout.
Following the game, Dier was named as Man of the Match and then shared a picture on Instagram of his award sitting on the toilet with the caption: "The real M.O.M".