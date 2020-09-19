 Gareth Bale's no 11 shirt already given away to Marco Asensio | inside World Soccer


Gareth Bale's no 11 shirt already given away to Marco Asensio

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid looks on from the subs bench before the start of the La Liga match between Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on September 22, 2018 in Madrid, Spain
Photo: Denis Doyle/GETTY IMAGES

Real Madrid have wasted no time in giving Gareth Bale's no 11 shirt to Marco Asensio - despite a transfer not being official yet.

The 31-year-old, who joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee of £86 million, clearly wasn't wanted by Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, despite scoring a total of 105 goals in 251 games for the Spanish champions.

Bale didn't make a single appearance for Madrid post-lockdown, but the Welshman still made headlines for his antics in the stands as he pushed for an exit from the Bernabéu.

And Bale is now set to rejoin Tottenham on a season-long loan after he arrived in North London on Friday to finalise a deal with his former club.

Neither club have officially confirmed a deal but it hasn't stopped Madrid from moving on from Bale, despite him playing an instrumental role in the club winning ten trophies in his seven year stint in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have listed Marco Asensio as their No 11 for the 2020/21 season
La Liga's official website have Asensio listed as Madrid's number 11 for the upcoming season, which begins this weekend.

Bale, however, is still included on the squad page but is listed as the no 25.

on Saturday, September 19, 2020
 
