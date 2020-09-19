Gareth Bale's no 11 shirt already given away to Marco Asensio

Real Madrid have wasted no time in giving Gareth Bale's no 11 shirt to Marco Asensio - despite a transfer not being official yet.
The 31-year-old, who joined Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world record fee of £86 million, clearly wasn't wanted by Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, despite scoring a total of 105 goals in 251 games for the Spanish champions.
Bale didn't make a single appearance for Madrid post-lockdown, but the Welshman still made headlines for his antics in the stands as he pushed for an exit from the Bernabéu.
And Bale is now set to rejoin Tottenham on a season-long loan after he arrived in North London on Friday to finalise a deal with his former club.
Neither club have officially confirmed a deal but it hasn't stopped Madrid from moving on from Bale, despite him playing an instrumental role in the club winning ten trophies in his seven year stint in the Spanish capital.
Bale, however, is still included on the squad page but is listed as the no 25.