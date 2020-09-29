Granada fume at OWN sponsor over 'disrespectful' tweet after 6-1 loss to Atlético Madrid

La Liga side Granada were brutally trolled by their own sponsor, which posted a crude joke about their 6-1 thrashing by Atlético Madrid.
João Félix marked his first appearance of the new La Liga season with a superb performance as Atlético Madrid ran out 6-1 winners at the Wanda Metropolitano.
The 20-year-old's performance caught the eye of betting company Winamax Deportes, which enjoyed his goal and assist.
After the game, their official social media shared a crude tweet to show how scintillating the 20-year-old was.
One key detail, however, is that Winamax are Granada's main sponsor, with their logo and name appearing on the front of the team's shirts.
Naturally, Granada were furious and they immediately released a statement demanding an apology.
Granada demand a public apology and immediate rectification from Winamax Deportes for their offensive and disrespectful tweet towards the club and its fans.
Likewise, we reserve the right to take the appropriate action in defence of the interests of an institution with 89 years of history.
The tweet was later removed.