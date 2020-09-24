Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds interested in buying lower league soccer club Wrexham

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has been revealed as a potential investor in National League side Wrexham.
The North Wales outfit have been been fan owned since 2011 and a takeover could see the Wrexham Supporters Trust relinquish control.
Following a meeting of the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board on Tuesday, the club posted a statement on their website identifying two people who are interested in buying the club.
One was Reynolds and the other was It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney.
A statement on the club's official website read:
The Wrexham Supporters Trust Board would like to thank all members who took part in the Special General Meeting yesterday (Tuesday September 22) and took the time to vote.
As confirmed this morning, 97.5% of voters (1,223 members) voted in favour of the Resolution.
As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC.
Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter, best known as the creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Ryan Reynolds is an award-winning Canadian actor, writer, producer and business entrepreneur whose credits include Marvel's Deadpool.
In due course, Mr. McElhenney and Mr. Reynolds will put forward their vision for Wrexham AFC and proposal for members to vote on at a second Special General Meeting.
Reynolds and McElhenney are looking to join fellow Hollywood star Will Ferrell, who is a co-owner of MLS side Los Angeles FC.
Wrexham are the oldest football club in Wales and the third oldest professional football club in the world having been founded in 1864.
They were relegated from League Two in 2008 and have been in the fifth-tier National League since that time.