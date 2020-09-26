KNVB finally allow sex toy sponsor for Dutch club Emmen

Dutch football association KNVB has finally given Easy Toys, a sex toy shop, permission to be presented as the main sponsor of Eredivisie side FC Emmen.
Emmen had signed a contract with the erotic toys webshop - which sells a range of products online including dildos, vibrators, condoms, lingerie, and bondage items - as their main sponsor.
But the KNVB has stepped in to forbid the agreement under Article 3 of the federation's sponsorship regulations, which states:
The consideration to be delivered or to be received by a club by virtue of sponsorship may not be in conflict with any law, public order or morality, with the Dutch Advertising Code, with good taste or decency, with the statutes and regulations of the KNVB, or with decisions of the board of professional football.
Emmen - who played their opening two matches of the new season without shirt sponsorship - protested against the decision, with the KNVB finally changing its minds after a storm of criticism and talks with the club.
The Dutch outfit were originally set to sign a three-year sponsorship but have now agreed to just one year whilst the KNVB revise their regulations.
A club statement read:
FC Emmen and the KNVB reached a provisional solution for the use of EasyToys as shirt sponsor on Thursday after good consultation.
This solution means that EasyToys will adorn the shirt of FC Emmen's first team for one season for the time being.
FC Emmen will play at home against Willem II for the first time with EasyToys on the chest on Sunday.
Onze Suzanne ging een balletje trappen bij @FC_Emmen met @Cavlan27 om te vieren dat wij hoofdsponsor zijn 🎉⚽#EasyToys #FCEmmen #HierKomIkWeg @veronicainside @FOXSportsnl pic.twitter.com/zP8LhbmiV3— EasyToys.nl (@EasytoysNL) September 25, 2020