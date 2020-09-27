LA Galaxy II part ways with Omar Ontiveros after racist incident

LA Galaxy II have released defender Omar Ontiveros in the wake of an on-field racist incident involving the player.
The incident occurred during Wednesday night's USL Championship match against the San Diego Loyal, who are co-owned and coached by US legend Landon Donovan.
Ontiveros was found to have directed a racial slur toward the Loyal's Elijah Martin in the 71st minute.
It was alleged that the Galaxy II staff and the referee heard Ontiveros' use of the N-word, but did nothing to address it.
Following an investigation, the USL announced on Friday that it had issued a fine and six-game suspension to the 25-year-old defender.
But then the Loyal took the unusual step of announcing that they were forfeiting the 1-1 draw out of protest for nothing being done in the moment in the match.
The Loyal's chairman, Andrew Vassiliadis, said in a statement:
We don't even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place.
The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community and as a club we will not stand for this.
On Saturday, Galaxy II issued a brief statement indicating that Ontiveros was cut by the team.
After a thorough review of the incident that took place during the LA Galaxy II and San Diego Loyal match on Wednesday, Sept. 23, LA Galaxy II has mutually agreed to part ways with defender Omar Ontivero.
LA Galaxy II stand with communities of color, and especially the Black community, in the fight against systemic racism, social inequality, bigotry and violence. Our club has no tolerance for racism or bigotry of any kind.
Ontiveros had been with the Galaxy since March 2019, having made the move to Los Angeles after previously featuring for Rio Grande Valley FC.