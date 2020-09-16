Liverpool was peak of Fernando Torres' career

Fernando Torres has called playing for Liverpool the "peak" of his career, waxing lyrical about the club’s "family" structure.
The former Atlético Madrid icon enjoyed great success in his time at Anfield, scoring 81 goals in 142 games and establishing his reputation as one of the greatest strikers in world football.
Speaking to talkSPORT, the 36-year-old said:
Liverpool was the peak of my career. I arrived in a new city and didn't speak English.
Everybody liked me so much from the first day. I spent three and half years with the club. Only happy times, scored goals and won the European Championship with Spain.
The relationship with fans and players was similar to Atletico Madrid. The players and supporters are really close and this is what I needed.
Torres soured himself to some Liverpool supporters when he departed for Premier League rivals Chelsea in a £50 million move on transfer deadline day in January 2011.
When I left Atlético, the team of my heart, it was with the target of winning trophies.
I was super happy at Liverpool. But the club was about to be sold and it was a difficult moment; they were selling all their players and they started bringing in young players.
It was another six or seven years to create a winning team and I didn't have that time.
I needed to find my own way and that was going to Chelsea. I thought that was the club to offer me more chance of winning trophies.
The World Cup-winning striker struggled to replicate his Anfield form at Stamford Bridge and managed just 45 goals in 172 games across the next three-and-a-half seasons, looking a shadow of his former self.
But Torres did win the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup with Chelsea, so his goals were ultimately achieved.