Why Man United awarded match-winning penalty vs Brighton AFTER full-time whistle

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 on Saturday thanks to a penalty awarded in the 100th minute after the full-time whistle was blown.
Brighton took the lead on 40 minutes through Neal Maupay from the penalty spot, before the away side equalised prior to the interval through a Lewis Dunk own goal.
The hosts thought they had snatched a deserved point when Solly March headed home to cancel out Marcus Rashford's brilliant solo goal to level the score at 2-2 in the fifth minute of added time.
Ole Gunnar Solskjær's men, however, responded by mounting one last push for a winner.
Maguire sent a looping header towards goal that struck Maupay's outstretched arm before being cleared off the line by March.
Maupay's infringement was initially missed by referee Chris Kavanagh, who blew the full-time whistle.
Despite calling time on the contest, Kavanagh was instructed by VAR to take a second look at the incident on the pitchside monitor in the referee review area.
On review, Maupay was adjudged to have handled the ball and tempers flared, with players from both sides surrounding Kavanagh after the penalty was awarded.
Bruno Fernandes, however, steered clear of the drama and kept himself composed before netting the all important winner at the Amex Stadium.
The goal, timed at 99mins 45secs, is the latest scored in the Premier League since Juan Mata's strike for Chelsea against Norwich City in August 2011.
There's been plenty of debate around the controversial decision to restart play after the final whistle.
As confused as most onlookers were, the referee did make the right decision simply because the full-time whistle was blown after the incident and not before, and the incident took place in normal time.
IFAB Law 5 states:
If at the end of the half, the referee leaves the field of play to go to the referee review area (RRA) or to instruct the players to return to the field of play, this does not prevent a decision being changed for an incident which occurred before the end of the half.