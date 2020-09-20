Real Madrid give frosty statement following Gareth Bale's departure

Gareth Bale has been given a frosty send-off by Real Madrid after completing a season-long loan move to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.
The 31-year-old has officially made his move for a year-long loan to the North London outfit, with his Madrid contract expiring next summer, meaning he can make the move permanent on a free.
|Photo: @SpursOfficial
With Bale's career seeming to have come to end at the Spanish capital, Madrid released a statement confirming the news of the loan to Spurs.
Real Madrid C. F. and Tottenham Hotspur FC have agreed to the loan of Gareth Bale for next season, until 30 June, 2021.
Our club wishes the best of luck to a player who is part of one of the most successful periods of our history.
Bale will not be remembered as a symbol of Madridismo, but everything he's given to the club since 2013, you'd at least think they'd pay tribute to the outgoing winger.
The Welshman scored 105 goals in 251 appearances for Los Blancos, including a memorable brace in the 2018 Champions League final victory over Liverpool.