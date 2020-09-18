Wolves' new third kit remarkably similar to Portugal's home shirt

|Photo: @Wolves
Wolverhampton Wanderers have unveiled their new third kit for the 2020/21 campaign and it does look curiously similar to the Portugal home shirt.
After the takeover of the West Midlands side by Chinese conglomerate Fosun International in 2016, a conveyor belt of Portuguese players have made their way to Molineux, due to the owners friendship with super agent Jorge Mendes.
As well as manager Nuno Espírito Santo, the Premier League side have nine first-team players from Portugal.
Wolves added more Portuguese faces to their squad this summer with the signings of Vitinha and Fábio Silva, who have both represented their country at youth level.
Their transfer tactics have worked so far, as their link up with Mendes has seen them get promoted from the Championship back to the Premier League before finishing seventh in their two seasons in the top tier so far.
And now the club have taken a step closer to becoming the Portuguese national team with the release of their latest kit.
The maroon-coloured shirt with a green trim, green shorts and socks, has a strong resemblance to the one worn by Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes wear at international level.
