Yves Bissouma sent off for WWE-style foul on Jamal Lewis

Monday, September 21, 2020

Newcastle United player Jamal Lewis was kicked in the face by Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma in a challenge that earned the Seagulls' player a red card

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma received a late red card for a reckless challenge on Jamal Lewis in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United.

Bissouma attempted to flick the ball behind his head whilst tussling for the ball, yet missed it completely and caught the face of Lewis with his boot.

The Malian midfielder was initially shown a yellow card by referee Kevin Friend before the decision was upgraded to a red following a check by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

And many fans on social media likened the challenge by Bissouma to an acrobatic wrestling move by WWE legend Shawn Michaels.


