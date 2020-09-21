Yves Bissouma sent off for WWE-style foul on Jamal Lewis

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma received a late red card for a reckless challenge on Jamal Lewis in Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United.
Bissouma attempted to flick the ball behind his head whilst tussling for the ball, yet missed it completely and caught the face of Lewis with his boot.
Bissouma thought he was Shawn Michaels pic.twitter.com/OSEedhgFMC— Alex (@_10kanee) September 20, 2020
And many fans on social media likened the challenge by Bissouma to an acrobatic wrestling move by WWE legend Shawn Michaels.
Jamal Lewis: ⚽️ 🏃♂️— 𝘎𝘪𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘥𝘰 (@Giavaldo) September 20, 2020
Yves Bissouma: pic.twitter.com/lzx6R9Ndwo