AI-controlled camera repeatedly mistakes linesman's bald head for ball

Saturday, October 31, 2020

AI-powered camera used to replace humans confuses referee's bald head with the ball during a game

A bizarre scene happened over the weekend in Scotland when an artificial intelligence (AI) camera continuously tracked a bald referee instead of the ball.

The unprecedented event occurred during a match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United at the Caledonian Stadium.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Inverness club refrained using human camera operators and instead relied on robot camera to follow the action.

Unfortunately, the camera kept on mistaking the ball for the bald head on the sidelines, denying viewers of the real action whilst focusing on the linesman instead.

The issue was that the camera couldn't tell the difference between the ball and the bald head of the linesman, with the official's head glistening in the glorious Scottish sun in the late afternoon.

As a result, Ayr fans missed out on their side's goal, as the camera was instead relentlessly drawn to the linesman's shaven head.


