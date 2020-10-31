AI-controlled camera repeatedly mistakes linesman's bald head for ball

A bizarre scene happened over the weekend in Scotland when an artificial intelligence (AI) camera continuously tracked a bald referee instead of the ball.
The unprecedented event occurred during a match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ayr United at the Caledonian Stadium.
Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Inverness club refrained using human camera operators and instead relied on robot camera to follow the action.
Unfortunately, the camera kept on mistaking the ball for the bald head on the sidelines, denying viewers of the real action whilst focusing on the linesman instead.
The issue was that the camera couldn't tell the difference between the ball and the bald head of the linesman, with the official's head glistening in the glorious Scottish sun in the late afternoon.
As a result, Ayr fans missed out on their side's goal, as the camera was instead relentlessly drawn to the linesman's shaven head.
Everything is terrible. Here's a football match last weekend that was ruined after the AI cameraman kept mistaking the linesman's bald head for a football.https://t.co/BsoQFqEHu0 pic.twitter.com/GC9z9L8wHf— James Felton (@JimMFelton) October 29, 2020