 Aymeric Laporte hilariously changes Twitter name after fan confusion | inside World Soccer


Aymeric Laporte hilariously changes Twitter name after fan confusion

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Aymeric Laporte of Manchester City on the bench during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between FC Basel and Manchester City at St. Jakob-Park on February 13, 2018 in Basel, Switzerland
Photo: Catherine Ivill/GETTY IMAGES

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has changed his name on Twitter after some confusion from a supporter.

City spent £57 million to sign the 26-year-old from Athletic Bilbao two and a half years ago but he only made 15 Premier League appearances last term due to injuries.

After celebrating his return to fitness with a 3-0 victory at Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Laporte was engaged in a bizarre Twitter debate with a fan, who apparently confused by the pronunciation of his Basque name.

Aymeric Laporte engaged in a bizarre Twitter debate with a Manchester City fan

The response to this was thousands of City fans hilariously all calling him Eric.

Laporte eventually buckled conceded defeat and changed his username to I'm'Eric Laporte.

Aymeric Laporte finally changes his Twitter name to I'm'Eric Laporte

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Saturday, October 03, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License