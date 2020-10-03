Aymeric Laporte hilariously changes Twitter name after fan confusion

Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte has changed his name on Twitter after some confusion from a supporter.
City spent £57 million to sign the 26-year-old from Athletic Bilbao two and a half years ago but he only made 15 Premier League appearances last term due to injuries.
After celebrating his return to fitness with a 3-0 victory at Burnley in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night, Laporte was engaged in a bizarre Twitter debate with a fan, who apparently confused by the pronunciation of his Basque name.
The response to this was thousands of City fans hilariously all calling him Eric.
Laporte eventually buckled conceded defeat and changed his username to I'm'Eric Laporte.