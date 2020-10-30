Ryan Giggs: Man United could be in for long Premier League title wait

Welsh legend Ryan Giggs is worried that Manchester United could easily reach 15 or 20 years without winning the Premier League title, given the competition from their fiercest rivals.
Giggs lifted the Premier League title a total of 13 times during his trophy laden career at Old Trafford, but United have not won the top-flight since 2013, the year legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson retired.
And the 46-year-old concedes the current power of champions Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City could extend United's barren run much longer.
Speaking to Jamie Carragher in an interview for his podcast, The Greatest Game, Giggs admitted there could still be 10 or more years to wait before the Red Devils scale the summit once again.
When asked by Carragher about whether United could face as long a wait as Liverpool for their next title, Giggs replied:
Yes, 100 per cent. It could be 15, 20 years before you know it, especially if (Jürgen) Klopp and (Pep) Guardiola stick around.
They have got the resources and the players so we have Liverpool to look at where the last time when they won it in 1990 they thought we'll win it again soon.
Even Klopp took four and a half years for him to win it - it takes a long time. You have to think about what Klopp did.
He improved the team every season or won a trophy like the Champions League and then you saw the improvement so the pressure was off a little bit.
Every manager and signing is seen as that he will win us the league and it's not like that.