San Diego Loyal walk off field after alleged homophobic slur

Wednesday night's USL Championship game between San Diego Loyal and Phoenix Rising came to an end for all the wrong reasons.
Loyal players walked off the pitch halfway through the match after midfielder Collin Martin, an openly gay player, was allegedly called a homophobic slur by a Rising player.
Leading 3-1 at half-time, Loyal returned to the field at USD's Torero Stadium for the second half, waited for the ball to be kicked off by Rising before opting to leave the pitch in protest.
The referee ruled it a forfeit and declared Rising the winner shortly after.
The @SanDiegoLoyal walk off the pitch after a homophobic slur was thrown at openly gay player Collin Martin by a Phoenix Rising player. @USLChampionship #USL #SDvPHX pic.twitter.com/YYumVbYjN4— Matt George (@MattGeorgeKHTK) October 1, 2020
“We have to get this out of our game, it’s homophobic” .. - LD @PHXRisingFC Head Coach tells @landondonovan “it’s apart of Soccer”.— herculez gomez (@herculezg) October 1, 2020
This is Idiotic, Ignorant, and dangerous. @SanDiegoLoyal does the right thing and walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/gmSlTqYEYE
We are aware of the alleged use of a homophobic slur in tonight's match between San Diego Loyal SC and Phoenix Rising FC.
Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches.
An investigation is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the incident and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.
The incident comes less than a week after the Loyal asked to forfeit a 1-1 draw at Los Angeles Galaxy II because a racist slur was directed at one of their players.