San Diego Loyal walk off field after alleged homophobic slur

Thursday, October 1, 2020

San Diego Loyal left the field mid-match against Phoenix Rising in protest
Photo: @SanDiegoLoyal

Wednesday night's USL Championship game between San Diego Loyal and Phoenix Rising came to an end for all the wrong reasons.

Loyal players walked off the pitch halfway through the match after midfielder Collin Martin, an openly gay player, was allegedly called a homophobic slur by a Rising player.

Leading 3-1 at half-time, Loyal returned to the field at USD's Torero Stadium for the second half, waited for the ball to be kicked off by Rising before opting to leave the pitch in protest.

The referee ruled it a forfeit and declared Rising the winner shortly after.

Loyal manager and US soccer legend Landon Donovan was part of the walk-off and was seen arguing with Rising coach Rick Schantz.

The USL later released a statement regarding the incident.

We are aware of the alleged use of a homophobic slur in tonight's match between San Diego Loyal SC and Phoenix Rising FC.

Foul and abusive language of any type has absolutely no place in our society and will not be tolerated in USL matches.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the facts surrounding the incident and more information will be provided as soon as it is available.

The incident comes less than a week after the Loyal asked to forfeit a 1-1 draw at Los Angeles Galaxy II because a racist slur was directed at one of their players.

