Ademola Lookman botches 98th-minute Panenka-style penalty vs West Ham

Ademola Lookman fluffed a cheeky Panenka penalty to cost Fulham a late draw at West Ham United on Saturday evening.
Tomáš Souček finally broke the deadlock in the first minute of stoppage time and appeared to have secured all three points for the hosts.
However, there was further late drama to come as Fulham were awarded a penalty by referee Robert Jones in the eighth minute of stoppage time.
Following Aleksandar Mitrović's recent failure to convert, Lookman stepped up to the plate.
The 23-year-old, who joined the Cottagers from RB Leipzig on loan in September, opted for the Panenka, and it went horribly, horribly wrong.
It was such an awful effort that West Ham goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański, who had begun to dive to his right, actually had time to get back up and make the save.
Speaking to BBC's Match of the Day after the game, Parker said:
I'm disappointed and angry. You can't take penalties like that and he knows that. He's a young player and he's learning.
The boy has made a mistake. Ade is the first to understand that. When you're young and you're learning you have to learn quick.
He is disappointed and rightly so. This is part and parcel of football, of growing as players and as a team. We'll get around him now.
Ade has been fantastic since he's been in. He'll need to dust himself down. When you're young you make mistakes.
The result leaves Fulham in 17th place with just one win and one draw from their first eight games.