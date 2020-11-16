Donald Trump bizarrely tags Leeds fan in Twitter rant

Soon-to-be outgoing US President Donald Trump has accidentally brought a Leeds United supporter into his latest Twitter rant.
Trump was railing against Fox News on Twitter after turning against the right leaning channel due to their acceptance that Joe Biden won the recent election.
It is believed the tweet was aimed at Pete Buttigieg, an American politician and former US Navy officer who served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana.
Buttigieg has been nicknamed Alfred E Neuman by Trump due to his resemblance to the fictitious mascot and cover boy of the American humor magazine Mad.
But rather than tagging Buttigieg, Trump bizarrely tagged the account of a Leeds fan who has a name similar, though not identical to, the Mad mascot.
Whilst the user does have a picture of Neuman as his avatar on Twitter, their name is actually spelt differently to Neuman and clearly has nothing to do with the fictitious character.