Ex-Man Utd fitness coach backs Cristiano Ronaldo to play until 41

Former Manchester United fitness coach Mick Clegg believes Cristiano Ronaldo is more than capable of playing into his 40s.
The Portugal and Juventus forward is showing no sign of slowing down as he approaches his 36th birthday next February.
Ronaldo remains at the top of his game for both club and country, with his notoriously regimented lifestyle keeping him in incredible shape.
And Clegg, who served as United's fitness coach during Ronaldo's six-year spell at Old Trafford, sees no reason why the five-time Ballon d'Or winner can't surpass United great Ryan Giggs.
Speaking in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Clegg said:
Before Ronaldo, the best athlete in terms of work on his body was Ryan Giggs.
He was the strongest, the most attentive to details. If Giggs played at United until he was 40, Ronaldo can play till he is 41.
Cristiano was the only one able to go beyond the high standards of Giggs.
Giggs retired at the age of 40 in 2014 after playing a ridiculous 23 seasons of professional football, with the winger's discipline the key to extending his career.
Ronaldo will change his way of playing, maybe his role too, as it happened with Giggs. He's going to stay close to the top because he’s obsessed with being the best ever.
He trains a lot, he takes care of recovery and sleep, he has a cook, he knows how to avoid stress.
He is attentive to details, this is the secret even if an injury can always arrive, it is not 100 percent predictable.