Ex-Newcastle man scores outrageous scorpion kick goal for Gladbach

Former Newcastle United loan man Valentino Lazaro produced what will likely be the goal of the year in a thrilling clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday.
Lars Stindl and Lucas Alario both scored twice as the teams went into the break level at 2-2.
Leon Bailey put Leverkusen back in front in the 68th minute and Peter Bosz's men gave themselves breathing space when Julian Baumgartlinger scored their fourth.
Gladbach, though, weren't ready to give up and they managed to bag themselves a spectacular consolation goal in the final moments.
With just over 30 seconds left to be played at the Bay Arena, Patrick Herrmann whipped a cross in from the right, one that was way behind his targets in the penalty area.
That did not matter greatly to Inter Milan loanee Lazaro, who acrobatically adjusted to spectacularly volley a scorpion kick into the top corner.
Unfortunately, it was too little too late for Gladbach and they fell to their second defeat of the season.