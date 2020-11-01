Martin Keown likens Harry Kane to Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has drawn comparisons between Harry Kane and Dennis Bergkamp after seeing the Tottenham Hotspur striker show off the more creative side of his game.
Kane has shown a very different side to his game since being moved to a No 10 position by Tottenham boss José Mourinho.
The 27-year-old has established himself among the deadliest strikers in Europe over the past five years, but has shown he can also be one of the continent's most prolific providers this term.
Kane already has eight assists in the Premier League this season, having struck up a deadly partnership with Son Heung-min.
And Gunners legend Keown has heaped praise upon the in-form Spurs captain who has developed his game so much that he reminds him of Arsenal great Bergkamp.
In his column in the Daily Mail, Keown said:
What anyone who played with Dennis will say is that his service was outstanding. I'm now watching what Harry Kane is doing for Tottenham and, dare I say it, he is starting to remind me of my old team-mate.
I'm not saying Kane is as technically gifted as Dennis - I don't think anybody is. But the quality of the balls I'm seeing from the Spurs striker, and the way he is finding Son Heung-min, it is Bergkampian.
He is starting high, dropping deep, and showing there is more to his game than merely scoring goals.
With eight assists in six games, at this rate Kane would obliterate the Premier League record of 20, shared by (Thierry) Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.
Bergkamp was known as much for his skill, passing and assists as much as his goalscoring ability and became one of the best Premier League imports of all time.
The Dutchman scored 87 goals and made 79 assists in his 11-year spell in North London.
Meanwhile, Kane is already third on the Spurs all-time scoring list and is 68 short of tying Jimmy Greaves' club record of 266, with 220 in the top flight for the club.