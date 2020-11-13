Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Toni Kroos in bizarre Twitter row over mask celebration

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has got into an unlikely Twitter feud with Toni Kroos after the Real Madrid star criticised his famous mask celebration.
Kroos, who is incredibly old-school and famously wore the same pair of adidas boots for over four years before eventually deciding to move on, took aim at fellow footballers for their choreographed celebrations after scoring.
The 30-year-old is not a fan of pre-planned goal celebration routines and made his views on the subject clear on Wednesday, telling his Einfach mal Luppen podcast:
Aubameyang has been known to mix up his goal celebrations, with the Arsenal captain having donned superhero masks after scoring during his time with both Saint-Etienne and Borussia Dortmund.
And the Gabonese did not take kindly to Kroos' comments and personally responded to the Germany international in a series of tweets.
If there are rehearsed dances or choreographies, I find it very silly. Even worse is if there are any objects hidden in their socks.
Aubameyang once celebrated and took out a mask. That's where it ends with me. I don't think that's a good role model, either. What nonsense.
