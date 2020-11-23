 Preston's Darnell Fisher gropes Callum Paterson's penis TWICE | inside World Soccer


Preston's Darnell Fisher gropes Callum Paterson's penis TWICE

Monday, November 23, 2020

Preston defender Darnell Fisher twice appeared to grope Callum Paterson's penis

Preston North End defender Darnell Fisher has gone viral after being captured on video grabbing Sheffield Wednesday striker Callum Paterson's manhood.

Preston won 1-0 against 10-man Wednesday during their Championship encounter at Deepdale on Saturday, and Fisher became the talk of the town courtesy of his bizarre antics when defending a set-piece.

The 26-year-old did his best Paul Gascoigne on Vinnie Jones impression by copping a feel of Paterson's private parts.

Paterson looked incredibly confused over what just happened and did have a couple of glances at referee David Webb, who did not take any action.

Speaking to the media after the game, new Owls boss Tony Pulis admitted he was unaware of the incident.

You're the first one who's said that to me. I haven't seen it, but if that's the case then that's the case.

I'm sure with everybody on social media and all the places that pieces, he'll be up in flames now if he's done that.

