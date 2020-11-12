Richarlison tipped by Carlo Ancelotti to win future Ballon d'Or

Richarlison established himself as one of the most important players in the Toffees squad shortly after making his move to the club from Watford in the summer of 2018.
The Brazilian quickly continues to go from strength to strength under Ancelotti at Goodison Park and played a key role in Everton's perfect start to their Premier League campaign.
However, the 23-year-old has missed his side's last three games through suspension after receiving a red card in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool last month and has been sorely missed.
Remarkably, Richarlison has missed six Premier League games out of a possible 82 since his arrival at the club, and Everton have failed to win a single match where he has been absent.
And the former Fluminense star has now opened up about the influence that Ancelotti has had on him.
Speaking to Globo Esporte whilst away on international duty, Richarlison said:
I ended up learning many things.
Now, with Ancelotti, a guy who won everything, he's always telling me some story, correcting me, guiding me. That's what makes a player evolve.
I can only grow with his arrival, and who knows, I can become a scorer and grow even more as a professional.
Ancelotti himself has already said that I'm among the 10 best strikers he has coached and that's an honour for me.
It motivated me a lot, I want to improve even more. He already told me that I'll win the Golden Ball [Ballon d'Or], that I'll win several championships. I'll trust the man's word.