Budweiser sends personalised beer to every goalkeeper Lionel Messi has scored against

Brewing giant Budweiser has pulled a ruthless prank in the wake of Lionel Messi's record breaking goal scoring effort.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has broken many records in his career and on Tuesday he completed yet another impressive one.
His goal in a 3-0 win at Real Valladolid took him to 644 in all competitions for Barcelona, breaking Pelé's long-standing record for most goals for a single club.
The great Brazilian achieved the feat for Santos between 1956 and 1974, whilst Messi is in his 17th season at the Camp Nou since his first-team debut in 2004.
And Budweiser marked the occasion by cheekily handing out beers to every goalkeeper Messi has scored against to get those 644 goals.
The individual bottles are numbered, each one representing a specific goal he scored over his 16-plus years with the Catalan giants.
"In this game, no goal is easy"— Budweiser Football (@budfootball) December 23, 2020
Which is why we’ve created a custom bottle for all 644 goals Leo Messi scored. Yes, that’s 644 unique bottles.
Sent to all 160 goalkeepers Messi scored against to toast their part in making history.#BeAKing #Messi #KingOfBeers #KingOfFootball pic.twitter.com/1oCgLvQm6B
Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas can be expecting 17 bottles of beer to mark every goal Messi has scored against him.
Other goalkeepers, including Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, Atlético Madrid custodian Jan Oblak and Chelsea's world-record £71 million stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga, posed for pictures with the bottles they received.