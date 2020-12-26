Championship Manager icon Maxim Tsigalko dies aged 37

Belarusian former footballer and Championship Manager legend Maxim Tsigalko has died at the age of 37.
Tsigalko had earned legendary status with fans of the popular Championship Manager computer game.
It came on the back of his stats on the 2001/02 version of the football management game, which made him one of the hottest properties that you can own.
The Minsk-born striker was compared to the likes of Pelé and Ronaldo on the game, but he never fulfilled his potential in real life.
Tsigalko started his career with Dinamo Minsk and although he won the Belarusian Premier League in 2003, nothing came of the success beyond then.
The 6ft 1in forward would end up finishing his career in the lower leagues in his homeland, playing for Naftan Novopolotsk, Kaisar, Banants and Savit Mogilev.
He retired from professional football in 2008 because of a series of injuries and he turned his hand to construction work.
Meanwhile, the cause of Tsigalko's death is currently unknown.
After the news of his passing was confirmed, tributes poured in on social media.