Ex-Real Madrid forward sacked by PSG amid cheating scandal

Jesé Rodríguez has been sacked by Paris Saint-Germain after being accused of cheating on his girlfriend with her model friend.
The 27-year-old joined PSG from Real Madrid in 2016 for a reported transfer fee of €25 million, but never settled in the French capital.
He became better known for his rocky love life during his four years with PSG, including an acrimonious breakup with Spanish celebrity Aurah Ruíz, who publicly accused Jesé of neglecting his duties as a father.
They reconciled but the relationship could be on the rocks again after Jesé was accused of cheating with Aurah's model friend Rocío Amar.
Amar has reportedly posted audio clips to Instagram which show Jesé branding Ruíz "crazy" and "boring", whilst also recalling "sexual encounters" with the footballer in a Madrid nightclub.
The scandal appears to have been the final straw for PSG, who had to endure Jesé hitting the headlines last month when he was pictured flouting Covid-19 rules in a luxury villa with Ruíz and friends.
And the French champions have now terminated his contract six months before it was due to expire.
It is understood PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was tired of the Spaniard's off-field antics bringing scrutiny to the club.
The former Spain youth international made just 18 appearances for the club and failed to impress during loan spells with Las Palmas, Stoke City, Real Betis and Sporting Lisbon.
He accumulated just 22 minutes of action this season before PSG boss Thomas Tuchel finally informed the board he was surplus to requirements.
