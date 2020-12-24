Fan plans relegation party for Arsenal on Facebook

A Facebook event titled the "Arsenal relegation party" is set to be held at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it's already drawn interest from more than 400 people, including more than 200 who plan to attend.
Arsenal are currently 15th in the table and only four points above the drop zone after a dismal start to the season in which they've won just four of their 14 matches.
The prospect of them facing a fight to stay in the top division would, in normal circumstances, be unthinkable.
But their poor start to the season and manager Mikel Arteta's struggle to arrest their slide down the table has raised fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle.
And now one football fan has mocked the Gunners by setting up a "relegation party" event on Facebook.
Fan Dave Newson wrote in the event's description: "Let's celebrate the gooners going down at any pub near you."
The "party" is supposed to be held on May 24, 2021 and already more than 400 people have shown interest in attending it. Out of those, more than 200 say they are definitely going.
The most remarkable relegations in the Premier League era were perhaps that of Blackburn Rovers in 1998/99, just four seasons after winning the title; Leeds United dropping down in 2003/04 after reaching the Champions League semifinals three seasons prior; and Newcastle United twice bouncing down and right back up.
They were all well-supported and respected clubs, hamstrung by issues of mismanagement or financial collapse.