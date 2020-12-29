Harry Kane dreams of playing American football in NFL

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane still hasn't given up on his dream of one day playing in the NFL.
The 27-year-old has long been a fan of American football and has even named his dogs after NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson.
Kane is also a huge New England Patriots fan and is serious about switching sports once he hangs up his boots.
#ThrowbackThursday to this 50-yard field goal! Happy thanksgiving, enjoy the bonus @NFL games. 🏈🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dyNi71a5Pm— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 23, 2017
The main one is maybe looking at the option of playing in the NFL one day. That would be a bucket list, a dream come true.
There's still a long way to go between now and that moment. But it's something that I’ve got one eye on.
And who knows, towards the end of my career, I might take it a little bit more seriously. See how I'd go about that. You never know.
Kane's love affair with the sport started in his late teens when his wife's brother taught him the rules, but it was a Brady insight that really hooked him.
Both Kane and Brady weren't seen as outstanding talents when they were young athletes but then both have gone on to find huge success.
When I was about 18, 19, I stumbled across a Tom Brady documentary on YouTube.
I fell in love with him and his mentality, and the game as well. I chose the Patriots from that moment and just loved it ever since.
We got in touch through Instagram four or five years ago. I was already a big fan of his and the way he worked and the way he was. He loves soccer and I know his son loves soccer as well.
We got talking and I got the chance to go out and watch the Patriots beat the Rams in the Super Bowl and we caught up at the after party. That's the first time I got to meet him in person.
We both appreciate each other in the sport and I guess we have similarities in the way we are as people as well.