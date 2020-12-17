 Honduran soccer player wears mask DURING match | inside World Soccer


Honduran soccer player wears mask DURING match

Thursday, December 17, 2020

Honduran soccer player Jerry Bengtson wears mask DURING match

Club Olimpia forward Jerry Bengtson has created some buzz on the Internet after he was spotted wearing a face mask during an actual football match amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old sported a face mask for the duration of the game in his side's CONCACAF Champions League clash against Montreal Impact on Tuesday.

Olimpia actually fell to a 1-0 defeat to Thierry Henry’s team but went through to the semi-final with a 2-2 win on aggregate.

Yet the Honduran side made more headlines for Bengtson's decision to wear a mask for the entirety of his 76 minutes on the pitch.

It is believed that the Honduras international has played with a face covering in each of Olimpia's matches since the outbreak of coronavirus.

According to local reports, Bengtson primarily wears the mask as a way of protecting his family from COVID-19.

It's suggested that wearing a face mask can impair breathing in high-performance athletes, but Olimpia coach Pedro Troglio does not see a problem with Bengtson and his mask.

It's weird because he's the only player on the squad and in the championship who plays with a mask.

It doesn't bother him and he's also scoring goals.

Bengtson has scored 47 goals in 82 outings for his current side since joining from Deportivo Saprissa in 2018.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Thursday, December 17, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License