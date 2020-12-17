Honduran soccer player wears mask DURING match

Club Olimpia forward Jerry Bengtson has created some buzz on the Internet after he was spotted wearing a face mask during an actual football match amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 33-year-old sported a face mask for the duration of the game in his side's CONCACAF Champions League clash against Montreal Impact on Tuesday.
Olimpia actually fell to a 1-0 defeat to Thierry Henry’s team but went through to the semi-final with a 2-2 win on aggregate.
Yet the Honduran side made more headlines for Bengtson's decision to wear a mask for the entirety of his 76 minutes on the pitch.
It is believed that the Honduras international has played with a face covering in each of Olimpia's matches since the outbreak of coronavirus.
According to local reports, Bengtson primarily wears the mask as a way of protecting his family from COVID-19.
It's suggested that wearing a face mask can impair breathing in high-performance athletes, but Olimpia coach Pedro Troglio does not see a problem with Bengtson and his mask.
It's weird because he's the only player on the squad and in the championship who plays with a mask.
It doesn't bother him and he's also scoring goals.
Bengtson has scored 47 goals in 82 outings for his current side since joining from Deportivo Saprissa in 2018.