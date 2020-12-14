Louis van Gaal rues Donny van de Beek's decision to join Man Utd

Former Ajax Amsterdam and Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal reckons Donny van de Beek made a mistake in moving to Old Trafford.
Van de Beek signed from Ajax in a £39 million deal in September, but has struggled for regular playing time.
The 23-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions this season, with the majority of his playing time coming from the bench.
Star names including Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba have been picked ahead of him, whilst the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matić have all played more regularly than him as well.
And van Gaal believes his fellow countryman should not have moved to United, knowing he had to compete with Bruno and Pogba.
Speaking to Dutch channel Ziggo Sport, the 69-year-old said:
I hope his time will come, but I don't think he made a good choice. I said that right away.
If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what position should Van de Beek be in?
He doesn't have the qualities of Pogba and Fernandes. And now you see that Pogba often doesn't start. Where should Van de Beek play then?
I think you could have seen that beforehand. There are so many teams, which could have done better justice to him, also in the top. He is a boy with many qualities.