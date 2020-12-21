Marcus Thuram fined month's wages after spitting in opponent's face

France forward Marcus Thuram has been fined a month's wages by Borussia Mönchengladbach after he was sent off for spitting at TSG Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch on Saturday.
The 23-year-old, who is the son of French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram, spat into Posch's face from close range following an argument during the closing stages of their feisty Bundesliga clash.
Referee Frank Willenborg had initially missed the incident but, after being advised to review footage on a pitch-side monitor, immediately sent Thuram off.
Hoffenheim took advantage of the extra man to grab a winner and go home 2-1 victors.
Marcus Thuram med loskan och en lång avstängning att vänta. pic.twitter.com/icG3J6u8ft— Adam Nilsson (@AdamTNilsson) December 19, 2020
Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said in a statement:
I had a long discussion with Marcus this morning, in which he apologised to me and to the club once again for his actions.
We have known Marcus for almost two years, we know his background and his family. Yesterday's actions do not represent that.
Marcus is devastated and has assured me that he did not purposely spit at Stefan Posch. He told me that during a dispute with Stefan Posch, he had unintentionally spat after cursing several times in French in the heat of the moment.
He knows that this doesn't change anything and that the pictures speak for themselves, and that the sending off was the right call. I believe Marcus because I have come to know him as a reflective person with a great demeanour. He did it, but he did not do it with intent.
As a club, we will fine him a sum equivalent to one month's wage for his behaviour that led to the dismissal, which will be donated to a good cause. Marcus has accepted this and has also offered to engage with this social cause on his own behalf.
Last night, Marcus apologised to Stefan Posch, TSG Hoffenheim, his teammates, the coaching staff and the Gladbach fans, and I would like to do this again explicitly on behalf of Borussia Mönchengladbach.
Marcus made a big mistake and is being punished for it. He remains the same person we know, and we will stand by him.