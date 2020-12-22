Mikel Arteta confuses fans with bizarre percentage statistics

Mikel Arteta bemused fans at his press conference on Monday, as the Arsenal manager reeled off a load of bizarre percentage statistics.
Arteta was appointed by the Gunners in December 2019 and led the club to winning last season's FA Cup.
However, the Spaniard is under enormous pressure at North London following a dismal start to the season.
Arsenal have failed to win any of their past seven Premier League games, losing five and drawing two, as they have dropped to 15th in the table.
Only the bottom two of Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion have had more Premier League defeats than Arsenal this season.
Speaking ahead of their Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City, Arteta decided to reel off some very confusing stats to explain his side's unlucky streak.
When you look at the perspective how we are losing football matches and how we are where we are it's pretty incredible.
Last year against Everton we won the game with 25 percent chance of winning, supported by the stats. You won 3-2.
Last weekend it was 67 percent chance of winning any Premier League in history, and nine percent of losing - and you lose. Three percent against Burnley and you lose. Seven percent against Spurs and you lose.
There is something else apart from that that has to go our way and at the moment it doesn't. Saying that it doesn't care because you lose and the only thing that cares and you lose the match and that's why we're here.
And it's fair to say most fans were left bemused by the remarks.