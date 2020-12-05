Napoli stadium officially renamed Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

The Municipality of Naples has approved a resolution that will change the name of Napoli's home stadium from Stadio San Paolo to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
The sporting world was shaken last week when Argentina great Maradona died aged 60 after suffering a cardiac arrest.
And no football club were more devastated by the news than Serie A outfit Napoli.
Maradona is a revered figure in Naples after leading the Partenopei to win two Scudetti, a UEFA Cup and Coppa Italia during his seven-year run with Napoli from 1984 to 1991.
Thousands of fans took to the streets of Naples on the evening of his passing, to pay tribute to their hero.
Among the tribute to the one-time World Cup winner, renaming Napoli's stadium was suggested.
And the Naples city council on Friday announced that their famous Stadio San Paolo will now be known as Stadio Diego Armando - in honour of their greatest ever player.
The Municipality wrote in a statement:
With a resolution approved today, the stadium was named after Diego Armando Maradona.
The resolution was proposed by Mayor Luigi de Magistris, by the Councillor for Toponymy Alessandre Clemente and signed by the entire City Council, which met in Palazzo San Giacomo.
Shortly before the Executive Committee meeting, the Advisory Commission for City Toponomy had approved the proposal of the Mayor, the Councillor for Toponomy Allessandra Clemente and the City Council, naming the San Paolo stadium after Diego Armando Maradona with the name Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
The final step in the stadium's name change will be the authorisation of the Prefect of the Province of Naples, which is expected to be a formality.