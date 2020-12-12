Nicklas Bendtner called Arsène Wenger 'w***er' to force Arsenal exit in 2013

Nicklas Bendtner has opened up on an extremely heated argument he had with then-Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger as he pushed for a move away from the Emirates in 2013.
Bendtner emerged from the Gunners' academy in 2005 but failed to hold down a regular starting berth under Wenger.
Much of his time in North London was spent on the sidelines and his frustration with his situation boiled over during a heated spat with Wenger over a transfer away in the summer of 2013.
The Dane was keen to complete the move to Crystal Palace, but was informed by Wenger that Arsenal's failure to secure a replacement meant that he would be required to stay put.
Speaking in the new issue of FourFourTwo, Bendtner revealed that he resorted to insulting his boss just to try and change his mind.
We respected each other and had very good meetings - we were honest with each other. But at that moment, I wanted to leave Arsenal and Crystal Palace had made a great offer for me.
The deal fell through because Arsenal couldn't find a replacement.
Wenger phoned and said, "Sorry, you can't go." That felt like a massive blow to me, as I'd been waiting all week to leave. I called Arsène a w***er and an a***hole so he would have to sell me, but it didn't work.
That showed me his character because he explained that it was for the best of the football club that I stayed. It was hard to argue with him.
That was the only time we had a heated conversation - all the other times it was just him shouting at me!
Bendtner, now plies his trade for Tårnby FF in the Danish fourth tier, would eventually leave Arsenal on a permanent basis by signing for Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg in 2014.