 PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir suspended due to alleged racial abuse by official | inside World Soccer


PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir suspended due to alleged racial abuse by official

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir suspended due to alleged racial abuse by official
Photo: Instagram/ibfk2014

A Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and İstanbul Başakşehir on Tuesday night was suspended following an alleged racist remark by the fourth official.

Just 15 minutes into the match at Parc des Princes, the game was thrown into turmoil after a pitchside altercation.

Başakşehir assistant coach Pierre Webó was sent off after he was singled out by fourth official Sebastian Colțescu for saying something out of turn from the bench.

Webó then got involved in a furious exchange with Colțescu and had to be dragged away from the sidelines.

Footage appeared to show the fourth official identifying Webó by the colour of his skin.

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba then got involved, questioning the official over his choice of language when referring to players.

Another of the officials suggested that there had been a miscommunication relating to the Romanian language, from where the officiating team all come from, but players from both sides were incensed.

As things became more heated on the sidelines, Başakşehir players decided to walk off the pitch in protest.

PSG in turn decided to support their opponents' stance and returned to the dressing rooms too.

The game was scheduled to resume at 9pm GMT, an hour after the initial kick-off, but only PSG's players came out.

It is understood Başakşehir players insisted they would not return if Colțescu was still officiating.

The match was eventually postponed and will now be resumed on Wednesday evening with a new refereeing team in charge.

Don't forget to join us on Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram
on Wednesday, December 09, 2020
 
Copyright © 2016. inside World Soccer | Privacy Policy
Design by Herdiansyah Hamzah & Distributed by Free Blogger Templates
Creative Commons License