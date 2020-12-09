PSG vs İstanbul Başakşehir suspended due to alleged racial abuse by official

A Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and İstanbul Başakşehir on Tuesday night was suspended following an alleged racist remark by the fourth official.
Just 15 minutes into the match at Parc des Princes, the game was thrown into turmoil after a pitchside altercation.
Başakşehir assistant coach Pierre Webó was sent off after he was singled out by fourth official Sebastian Colțescu for saying something out of turn from the bench.
Webó then got involved in a furious exchange with Colțescu and had to be dragged away from the sidelines.
Footage appeared to show the fourth official identifying Webó by the colour of his skin.
follow @noob_fcb for goals pic.twitter.com/bSqIP1Aiyj— follow @noob_fcb (@_gooooals3) December 8, 2020
BREAKING: THE diallogue between the refs in full: 'The black one over there. Go and check who he is. The black one over there, it's not poasible to act like that' #PSGBAS pic.twitter.com/5ZUQfcEIkG— Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) December 8, 2020
The moment Istanbul Basaksehir's Demba Ba reports the racist abuse by the fourth official at Paris Saint-Germainpic.twitter.com/RlLAmtQUUF— Rob Harris (@RobHarris) December 8, 2020
As things became more heated on the sidelines, Başakşehir players decided to walk off the pitch in protest.
PSG in turn decided to support their opponents' stance and returned to the dressing rooms too.
The game was scheduled to resume at 9pm GMT, an hour after the initial kick-off, but only PSG's players came out.
It is understood Başakşehir players insisted they would not return if Colțescu was still officiating.
The match was eventually postponed and will now be resumed on Wednesday evening with a new refereeing team in charge.