Roy Keane pays surprise visit to school after student's letter

Former Ireland and Manchester United captain Roy Keane turned up at Dunderrow National School in response to a letter from fifth-class pupil Noah Mehigan.
Noah wrote a letter to his footballing hero and fellow Cork native Keane, as part of a "write to your hero" school project.
And his dream became a reality on Friday morning when the 49-year-old showed up out of the blue.
Everyone in the school was taken aback when Keane turned up to speak with them in an hour-long question and answer session.
Speaking to the Irish Examiner, school principal Triona Hannon said:
Noah couldn't believe that his hero had turned up and was absolutely blown away.
He arrived at around 11am and took us completely by surprise.
We had a Q&A with him and he was very gracious spent lots of time answering questions.
He was very inspirational. He spoke to the children about teamwork being the most important aspect of play and to keep practicing, and practicing, all of the time. We were blown away.
It's been a week that keeps on giving. We've had a great week. This is certainly the climax that we wouldn't have expected and it is really the icing on the Christmas cake.
We couldn't be in a better place. Every staff member and child would say today there's nowhere else that they would rather be.