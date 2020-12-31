Thomas Müller set to become 'horse sperm millionaire'

Germany and Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is ready to become a "horse sperm millionaire" by selling semen online.
For several years, Müller and his wife, Lisa - a champion dressage rider, have been running a prize stud farm called Gut Wettlekam, which is located 20 miles south of Munich.
And now their breeding farm has been chosen as the official EU ratified insemination station for dressage horses from 2021.
This means breeders can order semen from their stallions: D'avie, Four Roses and Bowmore.
Writing on Gut Wettlekam's website, they said:
Up until now, the training of competition horses and the breeding of first-class dressage horses have dominated daily events at our stud.
Now a new and very exciting chapter begins for us as the new "EU insemination station" in the 2021 breeding season.
Together with you and our stallions, we would like to contribute to a positive influence on dressage breeding in the future.
We are looking forward to it!
As reported by Bild, an insemination of double world champion D'Avie costs €1600 (€500 for insemination, €1100 for pregnancy).
Speaking about D'Avie, Muller said:
Discovered as a future hope for top dressage sport, since his arrival at our farm D'avie has not only put a smile on my wife Lisa every day.
As a dressage enthusiast, horse lover and long-time breeder, you usually still find a fly in the ointment even with a double world champion.
But D'Avie countered me with the previously unknown number of positive attributes with which you can describe horses.