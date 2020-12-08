Throughout the long and winding history of casino gambling that goes back hundreds of years, there has always been a select few people that have had to engage with casino games not as leisure, but as work.
In reality that should be an obvious fact, however people can often quite easily forget about the need to have actual workers and other such personnel in casinos, otherwise they simply wouldn't exist!
Just think about it for a second, how do you expect a casino to operate without any dealers in them, for example. Or on the other hand, who do you think put the time and effort into creating any one of the popular online casino games in the 21st century?
The reality is that casino games can become work for more people than you might think, so let's take a better look at when casino games become work.
Online slot developersOnline slots are by far the most played gambling game in the 21st century, and their meteoric rise to the top has been nothing short of astonishing, especially for seasoned slot gamblers who would have never thought that online slots would be an option.
But here’s the thing: without the online slot developers constantly doing their best to keep things innovative online slots simply would not exist.
For the people over at online slot developer companies such as NetEnt, Big Time Gaming and Play N GO these casino games have become work, because if they were to stop churning out consistently excellent and up-to-date online slots they would quickly get overtaken by somebody else.
Land-based casino security teamsIf you have ever been to a fairly large land-based casino you are bound to have noticed a pretty heavy security presence, especially in places like Las Vegas where casino security is often taken to the next level.
Casino security teams are there to keep us all safe, however they are also there to make sure that the casino itself doesn't get taken advantage of, which is probably of more importance to some greedy casino bosses.
Regardless, for land-based security teams casino games are definitely more work then play, especially if they have to make sure they are keeping on top of the expansive CCTV surveillance system as much as possible.
Professional gamblersProfessional gamblers are another group of people that have to treat casino games as work, however unlike the previous two examples we used they also get to play the casino games too.
Quite a lot of people probably laugh when you mention the possibility of professional gamblers, saying that it isn't possible, but the truth is that there are plenty of people out there who are savvy enough to earn a living off of their gambling passion.