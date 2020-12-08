It seems weird, doesn't it? For so long bingo has been side-lined by many gambling enthusiasts, people who saw it as just a game for old people to play in dated bingo halls, however in the 21st century it seems as though attitudes towards the game are getting progressively better.
One of the main reasons for this shift absolutely has to be because of the online bingo world, something that has made it so much easier for gamblers to play bingo, mainly because they can do so from the comfort of their own homes - learn more.
But here's the thing: although online bingo is nothing but a good thing on the face of it, it has meant that more and more people are developing troubling bingo gambling addictions. Keep reading for a few examples of when you should stop playing bingo.
Running out of cashThis is undeniably the most obvious point at which you should stop playing bingo, however unfortunately the world of online bingo can be so fun that it still becomes difficult to stop playing, even if you are really running out of cash!
This is also one of the most dangerous parts of a bingo gambling addiction, because if you leave yourself without enough money to survive you will be in serious trouble.
Most sensible bingo players will set themselves a bingo budget for each month, and this should definitely be no more than 10% of your overall income. With this in place you will find it a lot harder to spend all of your money on bingo gambling, and this can only really be a good thing.
When you find yourself unable to stopAre you finding yourself literally being unable to stop playing bingo? No matter how hard you try? Well, if this is the case than you should definitely consider taking a prolonged break from bingo, because this is one of the main hallmarks of a bingo gambling addiction.
Just as many people make themselves a bingo budget to control their finances, many people also make a bingo timetable for each week.
The idea is that you constrain yourself to playing bingo for a few hours a week, and that once your allocated time is up you seek to enjoy other hobbies. Not only will this save your financial situation, but it will also make sure you are not playing bingo too intensely.
Missing out on seeing friends and family because of bingoA horrible part of any gambling addiction is the fact that sufferers will often miss out on seeing their loved ones simply because they want to play the game a little more. Now, we don’t need to tell you how dangerous this is, and it is also incredibly silly.
Friends and family are some of the most important things in life, and as fun as online bingo can be, do you really think it is worth jeopardising your relationship with these people?