Wolves ban players from going shopping amid coronavirus fears

Wolverhampton Wanderers have blocked their players from doing their own food shopping to reduce risk of contracting coronavirus.
Some Premier League clubs have been allowed to welcome fans back to grounds over recent weeks, as the United Kingdom government moved to a four-tier system.
However, as infection rates have risen, Liverpool and Everton are now the only clubs who are allowed fans into their home games.
Meanwhile, the Premier League is reverting back to twice-a-week testing as the fixture list becomes more and more congested, and Wolves have taken their own measures to safeguard their players.
Speaking ahead of Wolves' home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, Wolves manager Nuno Espírito Santo said:
Since the beginning of the pandemic, our staff in the kitchen put together a big box of the basic things that we need and during the high moment of the pandemic, everybody had it.
As it started to improve, we said: "OK, now you are free to go and do your own shopping."
But now the levels are increasing and there is the new variation that everybody is worried about, we started to do it again. So the players and their families are not going to the supermarkets.
It is about protecting ourselves. There are so many people to take care of us.
Newcastle United recently saw a fixture against Aston Villa postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the club.